Teen arrested for allegedly setting fire to door of Choa Chu Kang residential unit

SINGAPORE - A 19-year-old was arrested on Tuesday (Nov 13) after allegedly setting the door of a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang on fire.

The police said on Wednesday that they were alerted to a case of loan shark harassment by fire on Monday at around 10.50pm.

During the incident, the door of a residential unit in Choa Chu Kang Drive was set on fire.

Through investigations, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Jurong Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him at 5pm the next day.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The teen is due to be charged on Thursday with unlicensed moneylending harassment by setting fire.

Anyone found guilty of acting on behalf of an unlicensed moneylender, committing or attempting to commit any acts of harassment can be jailed for up to five years, fined between $5,000 and $50,000 and may receive between three and six strokes of the cane.

The police said in a statement: "The police adopt a zero tolerance approach against loan shark harassment, especially acts of harassment that cause damage and endanger lives.

"Offenders will be tracked down and dealt with severely in accordance with the law."

The police advised members of the public to stay away from loan sharks and not to work with or assist loan sharks in any way.

Those who suspect someone could be involved in illegal loan sharking activities can call the police on 999 or the X-Ah Long hotline on 1800-924-5664.