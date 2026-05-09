Teen arrested after scuffle with Amos Yee near Suntec Singapore anime fest

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In videos circulating online, a cosplayer is seen attacking a man. Amos Yee, in a post on X on May 9, said he had injuries on his lip.

SINGAPORE – A teenager was arrested after getting into a scuffle with child sex offender Amos Yee near an anime convention in Suntec Singapore on May 9.

The police said they were alerted to the incident in Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre at around 2.15pm .

Officers arrived at the scene and established that a 27-year-old man , who had minor injuries, was assaulted by an 18-year-old boy , said the police.

The 18-year-old was later arrested for causing public nuisance.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Home-grown anime convention Doujima, also known as Doujin Market, is being held at the convention centre’s halls 403 to 405 from May 9 to 10.

In videos circulating online on May 9, a person dressed in cosplay as Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist Yuji Itadori is seen punching, kicking and stomping on a man as passers-by look on.

The person then briefly walks off before returning and leaping onto the man, bringing him to the ground. He then proceeds to elbow the man, who is curled up on the ground, before being taken to one side by another person.

The man on the ground is seen holding his head before he stands up and walks off.

In a post on X by Yee at 2.26pm, he is seen with injuries on his bottom lip and finger. The accompanying text reads: “Just been attacked in the anime convention. Look at the bloodied up lip.”

In response to a media query, Doujima’s event organisers said on May 9 that the altercation occurred when Yee was no longer on the convention grounds.

Yee had approached event personnel at the event’s entrance, and was informed that he was banned. Yee left the convention area thereafter, said the organisers.

They added that Yee was banned from the convention and had his tickets cancelled after he had announced his intention to attend.

“We want to reiterate that we do not condone violence and our priority is the safety of our visitors and exhibitors,” they said.

“Doujin Market is and will always be a safe space for people who love creative arts and our community.”

On May 8, t he organisers had said on Instagram that “a known problematic influencer” would be banned from the event, following reports from the public.

“We’ve cancelled his ticket and are working to ban him from all our shows. We take the safety of everyone at our convention very seriously,” reads the post.