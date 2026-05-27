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The car the teen was driving was later found to have been deregistered, and had a fake number plate.

SINGAPORE – A male teenager who allegedly drove at 174kmh on an expressway is set to be charged with several traffic-related offences on May 28.

The 17-year-old is allegedly involved in two other traffic-related incidents, the police said in a statement on May 27.

In the first case, which took place at about 10.50pm on Jan 16, Traffic Police officers were patrolling along Paya Lebar Road towards Upper Paya Lebar Road when the driver of a car sped off upon seeing them, leading to a pursuit.

The driver allegedly drove at high speed, reaching 174kmh on the ECP, where the speed limit is 90kmh, and along Guillemard Road at 96kmh, where the speed limit is 40kmh.

He also ran multiple red traffic lights and drove against the flow of traffic along several roads, including Ubi Avenue 2 and Lorong 28 Geylang.

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly collided with five stationary vehicles along Paya Lebar Road and Guillemard Road.

The car eventually stopped after colliding with a sixth stationary car at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South, the police said, adding that the driver of the sixth car and his 15-year-old passenger were injured due to the collision.

The teen, who fled on foot after the last collision, was later arrested by TP officers. The car he was driving was later found to have been deregistered and had a fake number plate.

A vaporiser and a pod were found in the car when he was arrested.

No further action was taken following investigations by the Health Sciences Authority due to insufficient evidence.

According to the police, the teen was also involved in a Jan 8 incident, where police conducting checks on a car at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre carpark found that he had driven the car from Haig Road to MBS.

The car in this incident, which was different from the one in the Jan 16 incident, was also found to have been deregistered and carrying a fake number plate, the police added.

The teen was also allegedly involved in a third incident on Jan 30, 2025, where he took his grandmother’s car without her knowledge, and drove it without her consent for about one hour before returning it.

The grandmother informed the police when she realised the car was missing. The car was later located nearby.

The teen faces several charges, including dangerous driving causing hurt, driving while underage, failing to stop when ordered by a police officer and driving a deregistered car.