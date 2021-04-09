15-year-old among 92 nabbed in drug busts

Improvised lighters and heroin seized from a 43-year-old Singaporean female’s vehicle on April 5, 2021.PHOTO: CENTRAL NARCOTICS BUREAU
SINGAPORE - A 15-year-old girl was among 92 suspected drug offenders arrested in islandwide drug busts carried out between April 4 and 9.

The Singaporean teen is suspected of being a drug user.

The operation by Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) officers covered areas that include Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Jurong and Punggol, and resulted in the seizure of drugs worth around $15,000.

The haul comprised about 129g of heroin, 49g of Ice, 2g of cannabis, 52g of new psychoactive substances, 1g of ketamine, 17 Ecstasy tablets, 30 Erimin-5 tablets and eight LSD stamps.

Three of the 92 suspects were arrested near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on April 4 and April 5, the CNB said on Friday (Apr 9).

Officers raided a residential unit near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4 on the evening of April 4 and arrested a 50-year-old Singaporean woman and 49-year-old Singaporean man.

"The 50-year-old female put up a violent struggle to resist arrest and necessary force was used to subdue her," the CNB said.

A search found about 7g of heroin, 1g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia.

A follow-up operation in the same area the next day led to the arrest of a 43-year-old Singaporean woman and the seizure of about 27g of heroin, 8g of Ice and various drug paraphernalia. When she was taken to her vehicle, a further 75g of heroin and various drug paraphernalia were found.

CNB investigations are ongoing.

