Technology advancements, decarbonisation drive could boost push for nuclear power in S’pore

SINGAPORE - The global agenda to decarbonise, coupled with recent technological advancements, has tipped Singapore towards nuclear power as an energy source, something that was deemed not feasible by the Republic a decade ago.

Observers told The Straits Times that improvements in safety and better security features have made nuclear power more viable for the land-scarce city state, which has been monitoring the technology since the 1950s.

In March, a report commissioned by the industry regulator, the Energy Market Authority, to chart Singapore’s path towards net-zero emissions by 2050 had anticipated that nuclear power could make up about 10 per cent of its energy mix in a geopolitically fragmented world.

A fragmented world will make it tougher for countries to band together to achieve their climate targets, the report noted, which means Singapore must resort to other means to decarbonise its energy mix, apart from relying on cooperative mechanisms such as clean energy imports.

For Singapore, a very important factor is the energy security that nuclear energy can provide, said Associate Professor Chung Keng Yeow, director of the Singapore Nuclear Research and Safety Initiative (SNRSI) at the National University of Singapore.

The ongoing war in Ukraine has exposed Europe’s dependence on gas from Russia, highlighting how crucial energy independence is, said Dr Alvin Chew, a senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University (NTU).

For Singapore, around 95 per cent of the city state’s electricity supply is dependent on natural gas imports from countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, making it vulnerable to crises in the global energy market and reliant on planet-warming fossil fuels.

The urgency of decarbonising the power sector, which accounts for about 40 per cent of carbon emissions in Singapore, with a reliable power source will be a key driver for nuclear power to be adopted here, observers said.

Said Prof Chung: “Nuclear can provide a large amount of baseload energy – the minimum level of electric power required – with very low carbon emissions. This form of electricity generation is also not reliant on external meteorological factors such as the sun or wind.”

The pressure to diversify and find carbon-free energy sources is expected to mount in Singapore as solar power – the island’s main source of renewable energy – is expected to meet only about 10 per cent of demand in 2050.

But as nations work towards carbon neutrality, the competition for reliable and affordable clean energy will increase, spelling more uncertainties and challenges for Singapore’s ability to secure renewable energy from abroad, said Dr Victor Nian, co-founder and chief executive of independent think-tank Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources.

This enhances the attractiveness of nuclear energy as a reliable and clean source of energy, he added.

Global opinion, however, remains split about its risks and benefits, with some nations such as Germany choosing to shut its nuclear reactors while others like France and Japan have plans to restart their plants.

Nuclear plants are operational in 32 countries, making up about 10 per cent of the world’s electricity, according to the World Nuclear Association.

Commercial reactors run on nuclear fission, which produces energy such as heat through the splitting of a heavy, unstable nucleus into two lighter nuclei. The heat generated can then be used to produce steam, which drives turbines for electricity production.