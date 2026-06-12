‘Technical issues’ with display of bus arrival timings, but bus services operating normally: LTA

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The MyTransport app said it was experiencing technical issues with displaying bus arrival timings.

SINGAPORE – Commuters may not be able to see the expected arrival timings of public bus services, as there are currently “technical issues ” with the display of such timings.

However, bus services are operating normally , said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a notification on journey planning app MyTransport at 12.30pm on June 12.

Checks on the MyTransport app does not show any expected arrival timings.

Singabus, another transport planning app, shows that all buses have left.

In the notification, LTA apologised for the inconvenience caused, and said that it is working to resolve the issue.

The Straits Times has contacted LTA for more information.