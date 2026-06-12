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‘Technical issues’ with display of bus arrival timings, but bus services operating normally: LTA

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The MyTransport app said it was experiencing technical issues with displaying bus arrival timings.

The MyTransport app said it was experiencing technical issues with displaying bus arrival timings.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM MYTRANSPORT

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Daniel Lai

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SINGAPORE – Commuters may not be able to see the expected arrival timings of public bus services, as there are currently “technical issues” with the display of such timings.

However, bus services are operating normally, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a notification on journey planning app MyTransport at 12.30pm on June 12.

Checks on the MyTransport app does not show any expected arrival timings.

Singabus, another transport planning app, shows that all buses have left.

In the notification, LTA apologised for the inconvenience caused, and said that it is working to resolve the issue.

The Straits Times has contacted LTA for more information.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.