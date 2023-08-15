Technical issues delay about 700 pupils taking PSLE Mother Tongue Language oral exams

SINGAPORE - About 700 pupils ended their Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) Mother Tongue Language (MTL) oral exams on Tuesday later than scheduled after some examiners experienced a lag in logging into the online examination system.

When contacted, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said about 17,800 students sat for the MTL oral examinations on Tuesday and the lag caused a delay in the ending time of about 4 per cent - or about 712 - of the candidates. The issue was resolved at 9am, SEAB said, adding that the PSLE English oral examination was not affected.

The MTL oral examinations are conducted on Aug 15 and Aug 16, with two sessions per day that begin at 8am and 11am respectively.

To reduce the impact of the delay, SEAB said they deployed more oral examiners to schools with a larger number of students. The usual rest breaks were provided for oral examiners, and schools also provided refreshments for the pupils.

“SEAB will work with schools to ensure that this situation is taken into consideration during the assessment of affected pupils’ PSLE MTL oral examinations,” a spokesman added.

A parent, who did not wish to be named, told The Straits Times that his son, a pupil at an established school in the east, was affected by the delay.

The father of two said his son reported to school about 15 minutes before his exams, and he had waited near the school about an hour and a half past the scheduled end time before his son contacted him.

“I didn’t know what was going on and I was not given any information by the school. In fact, I was worried that something had happened to my son, until other parents in a group chat that I was in started questioning about their children’s delays,” he added.

“I became a little less worried after realising that other parents were experiencing a similar situation. Later, a parent wrote in the chat that a technical issue has occurred, hence causing the exam to be delayed.”

The son said: “I was upset as I had to endure feeling anxious for a longer period of time.”

A picture used by Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao on this issue showed a sign that was pasted outside Nanhua Primary School, apologising to parents for “an unexpected nationwide delay” in the MTL oral examinations.

“No child is disadvantaged by the delay. Pupils are given buns,” the note added.

In a screenshot seen by ST, Anderson Primary School posted on Parents Gateway explaining that the exam were delayed “due to some technical issues; as such, the examinations for the first session ended at 11.50am”.

It added that students in the second session for the mother tongue exams only started at 12.15pm and apologised for the inconvenience caused.