Technical issues affecting expected time of arrival system for buses cause inaccurate bus timings: LTA

SINGAPORE – The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it is investigating technical issues affecting the expected time of arrival system for buses.

The issues resulted in inaccurate bus timings and long wait times displayed at commuter touchpoints, the authority said in a statement on Jan 21.

It added that bus operations are not affected, and all services continue to operate at their usual frequencies.

The system generates estimates of when buses will arrive at each stop based on information relayed by equipment on board buses.

These estimates are disseminated via commuter touchpoints such as electronic passenger information displays at bus stops and interchanges, the MyTransport.SG application, and other third-party applications through LTA DataMall.

LTA first detected the issue on Jan 10. More inaccuracies were then detected over the course of the week, it said.

Investigations indicate there is a technical issue in the on-board systems for some buses, which is affecting the transmission of bus arrival timing estimates.

LTA apologised for the inconvenience caused, adding that its engineers and the system contractors are working with bus operators to resolve the issue.