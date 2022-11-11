Tech sackings: IT community bands together to help fired workers find new roles

SINGAPORE - He was at an overseas airport on his way home from a work trip on Nov 3 when he received the news that he had been sacked.

Within hours, Mr Andrew’s (not his real name) access to work apps was cut off.

He returned to Singapore jobless, fearing that he would be forced to return home to India with his wife and two children if he cannot find a job here when his employment pass expires.

The 42-year-old, who held a mid-managerial role with financial services company Stripe, said: “It was so sudden. My heart sank when I received an e-mail from the CEO that the company was downsizing and my role had become redundant.”

He requested anonymity for fear of getting into trouble with his former employer, and added: “I had no clue this would happen. We looked like we were doing well, at least from the inside.”

While searching for a new job, he found an online resource circulating among his former colleagues that compiles the names and details of those in the tech industry who were recently fired.

He is one of a growing list of more than 100 sacked tech employees who have banded together to compile resources to find new roles in the industry as major tech firms like Twitter, Stripe and Meta go on a firing spree.

In open documents circulating online, The Straits Times saw around 125 names were on a spreadsheet, where those who were laid off can fill in details of their former workplaces, roles and contact details.

The documents appear to be shared with affected workers by tech researchers who identified themselves in a circulated message as Natalie Pang and Jean.

They wrote: “As tech researchers, many of us are heartbroken with the recent lay-offs and we want to stand with the community... We really can’t imagine what you’re going through.”

They added that they collated details of local job openings in roles such as marketing, product and design, engineering and policy, and urged recipients to share the documents with others.

Mr Andrew said he received at least 20 messages from recruiters with job offers since adding his details to one of such lists on Friday.

His former employer, Stripe, one of the world’s most valuable start-ups, announced on Nov 3 that it would cut more than 1,000 jobs. The company provided fired staff with benefits such as a career consultant, mental healthcare and around three months’ salary, according to Mr Andrew.

Mr Andrew, who hopes to return to the tech sector, said: “It’s a silver lining in this ordeal. There’s a lot of community effort by some people who are sensitive to the needs of those who were laid off.”

“Good on these people.”