Tech hub Sim Lim Square transforms into party central at night

SINGAPORE - By day, Sim Lim Square is abuzz with shoppers seeking out the latest tech gadgets.
But once the shutters are down at around 9pm, the six-storey mall’s top floor is filled with karaoke fans and lounge hostesses.
