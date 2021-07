With travel disruptions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it is getting harder for tech firms here to bring in talent. But this does not mean that the sector has come to a standstill in Singapore.

E-commerce giants, cyber-security firms, recruiters and observers told The Straits Times that companies were responding to this manpower crunch in a variety of ways, including aggressively poaching people, investing in individuals with high potential and making their culture more attractive.