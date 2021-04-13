Tech aid a way to help firms employ those with disabilities

Mr Lim Kay Choong, who has muscular dystrophy, feels that his employer's mindset towards people with disabilities has enabled him to integrate well into the work environment.

The company is willing and keen to discuss and make arrangements for him, said the 32-year-old research analyst.

"Having a job gives me financial independence. This helps me gain confidence in other aspects of my life, as I can make my own decisions, such as on whether I want to buy a laptop or go out with friends to a better restaurant," he said.

"I earn my money and I am happy to spend it."

Mr Lim has been able to find work with four different organisations with support from the Muscular Dystrophy Association (Singapore), or MDAS. He has been with his current company for over two years. He was sharing his experience during a dialogue with President Halimah Yacob, who visited MDAS yesterday.

Speaking to the media after the visit, Madam Halimah said more support can be provided to encourage employers to hire people with disabilities.

One way is through wage or training subsidies, which the Government has been providing.

Another would be to provide more subsidies for adaptive technology, which can be costly but is required by some people with disabilities.

"It (could make it) a lot easier for employers then to employ them and for (people with disabilities) to be able to secure this adaptive technology that can assist them at work," said Madam Halimah.

During her visit, she interacted with some MDAS members, both in person and through Zoom, and observed a class on graphic design under the association's Bridge-Pro Framework.

This is a transitional programme that nurtures and empowers individuals with muscular dystrophy by creating a customised curriculum in areas such as life skills, communication and vocational training. It is funded for three years under the President's Challenge Empowering for Life Fund.

Mr Timothy Chan, 30, said the programme has helped him to broaden his skills. "MDAS' Bridge programme gave me skills in graphic design... Through that and the physiotherapy I was getting, I was able to pick up the skills."

Through MDAS, he was recently linked up with a company to design decals for shopping malls. He also found part-time employment with a pharmaceutical firm and will start work there next month.

Ms Quek Jing Yan, co-founder of digital marketing agency SEOciety, said during the dialogue that more than half of its payroll at any one time consists of people with disabilities. She noted that the industry turnover rate is "very high", but "persons with disabilities in our team do not have as many opportunities out there, so they stay and continue to grow with us".

Sometimes, salary progression for people with disabilities can be a challenge, she said. In some instances, the salary increment could affect their eligibility criteria for medical subsidies, and leave the person worse off if the increment does not cover the reduction in subsidies.

Urging employers to hire more people with muscular dystrophy, Madam Halimah said they add value and are able to contribute to the needs of the company. "Most importantly, so long as they're given the opportunities... there is adaptive technology (and if) they're given the opportunity to acquire the skills, persons with muscular dystrophy are able to make good contributions to the workplace."