Tech advances in aviation a major focus

Technology and its application in aviation, aerospace and even in general mobility will be a major theme at the Singapore Airshow which kicks off tomorrow.

Experia Events managing director Leck Chet Lam said that electric propulsion systems, autonomous flight technologies and digitalisation will feature prominently at this year's event.

"The Singapore Airshow 2020 will showcase technology with a potential to disrupt and transform aviation," he said. "The focus will be on advances in areas ranging from electric, hybrid and unmanned aircraft, to data analytics, artificial intelligence and the digitalisation of MRO services."

Major players like maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) giant Lufthansa Technik, Brazilian jet maker Embraer, propulsion specialist Rolls-Royce and avionics specialist Honeywell will showcase their latest technological offerings. Embraer's Praetor 500, the world's most disruptive and technologically advanced jet, will make its debut at the show.

Wisk, Ampair and SmartFlyer will share the latest technology in electric propulsion systems.

The show will feature What's Next @ Singapore Airshow "pitch days", where 62 start-ups from 10 countries will showcase their latest innovations and developments alongside accelerator units from big boys like Boeing HorizonX, Airbus Biz-Lab, SIA KrisLab and others.

"The headlines from most of the global air shows are about aircraft orders. But the difference here in Singapore is that we have also provided a huge platform for start-ups, where we facilitate opportunities for them to meet major players and pitch directly to them," Mr Leck said.

Autonomous vehicles will also feature at the air show, with the likes of air taxi operator Volocopter in town to share its latest developments, technology and strategic plans.

The event is also a platform for players dealing in software, cyber security and sensing security, Mr Leck added.

The application of blockchain and data analytics in 3D manufacturing will be on full display. The ability to 3D-print components and parts in aerospace will impact inventory management, facilities and engineering. "The ramifications of digitalisation on aviation are huge," he said.