Teacher under investigation for allegedly beating, grabbing children in Woodlands pre-school

SINGAPORE – A teacher at a pre-school in Woodlands is under investigation for alleged child abuse after video footage of her manhandling pre-schoolers got widely circulated online on Monday.

In a series of video clips making its rounds on social media and messaging platforms, the teacher at Kinderland @ Woodlands Mart can be seen forcing pre-schoolers to drink water and hitting a child on the buttocks with a book, among other things. The clips appear to have been taken on three different occasions.

In one clip, the teacher is seen forcing a child to drink water by pushing his head back several times in the span of about 12 seconds. The boy wails and tries repeatedly to push her hand off his forehead but fails.

Unable to get the boy to keep still, the teacher then grabs him around the torso and pushes his head backwards. With a laugh, she says in Mandarin: “I can’t feed him with just one hand.”

The teacher then lets the boy go, and shouts at the class. Speaking in English, she says: “Who is the next one? Come here. I will sit down and feed you water.”

In another clip, she appears to force another child, a girl, to drink water by squeezing her mouth open. The teacher then gets the girl to lie on the ground and pours water into her mouth while the child is seen crying and struggling.

The third video shows the teacher hitting a toddler’s backside with a hardcover book.

In response to queries, the police on Monday said reports have been lodged and a probe is under way.

Sembawang GRC MP Poh Li San said in a Facebook post on Monday that the teacher is being investigated by the police and the Early Childhood Development Agency (ECDA).

She added that she understands the teacher has been dismissed.

In the Facebook post, Ms Poh said she is helping the parents of the affected children. She said: “Such unprofessional acts certainly cannot be condoned and the staff must be brought to task.”