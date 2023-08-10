AMK hawker loses $27,000 after no-show by ‘teacher’ who ordered food, red wine for banquet

SINGAPORE – The owner of a zi char stall in Ang Mo Kio received a dinner reservation for nine tables for both Sunday and Monday and thought a business boom was on the way.

But the “teacher” who made the reservation on behalf of his school became uncontactable after the ingredients and wine were ordered and paid for, and no one turned up on Sunday.

The estimated loss? $27,000. The teacher? A conman.

Mr Devid Retanasamy, 40, the owner and chef of the stall, Mr Blecky Seafood, has since made a police report.

Relating how he was scammed, the Indian cook who made a name for himself online for his ability to speak fluent Mandarin, told The Straits Times on Wednesday that he had received a WhatsApp message from a man on Saturday evening claiming to be a teacher at Fuchun Primary School.

Mr Retanasamy said the man told him the school wanted to host a staff dinner on Sunday at his stall. The man also said the school would host staff from the Ministry of Education (MOE) the following night, and reserved nine tables for each night.

The man also asked for a specific brand of red wine on behalf of the school principal, telling him to buy it from a supplier who sold six bottles of Amiral de Beychevelle (2019), a French wine, for $500. An initial order of five cartons was placed.

A purchase order seen by ST showed that the five cartons cost a total of $3,100 – which works out to $620 each. A check with online wine suppliers showed that a 2019 bottle of this wine sells for between $91 and $99.

Mr Retanasamy said after discounts, he paid $500 to the wine supplier for each of the five cartons, or $2,500 in total.

When Mr Retanasamy asked the man why he could not buy the wine himself, the man said there was a “conflict of interest”.

Although he was not familiar with the brand of wine, Mr Retanasamy said he bought five cartons anyway as instructed.

Speaking in Mandarin, he said: “I believe in trusting the customer when doing business, and he already booked so many tables and dishes.”

But the order kept getting cranked up. The man first increased the wine order to 20 cartons, then upped it again by another 15 cartons – all on the pretext that more people were attending the dinner. The wine bill alone went up from $2,500 to nearly $18,000.

Mr Retanasamy said he spent another $9,000 on ingredients for the dinner, which included pricey crab and other types of seafood.

The chef said the man sent him what turned out to be a fake PayNow receipt on Sunday afternoon that showed $14,795 “transferred” to him for the dinner. He was promised payment for the additional 15 cartons of wine.