Teacher from top S’pore school arrested, suspended for alleged outrage of modesty over 20 years ago

SINGAPORE – A teacher from a top school in Singapore was arrested last Friday following allegations of outrage of modesty that took place more than 20 years ago.

The police said they received a report on Nov 19, 2022, and are investigating.

The alleged outrage of modesty is believed to have taken place when the man was a teacher at a junior college, and involved a female student who was in the same co-curricular activity that he was part of.

In a statement on Tuesday, a spokesman for the man’s current school said it is aware of the incident and has suspended the teacher.

The spokesman declined to comment further, citing ongoing police investigations.