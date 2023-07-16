Teacher contacts parents to adopt green practices at home with their kids

SINGAPORE – The newly implemented plastic bag charge makes no difference to Mrs Padmarani Srivatsan, who has been using alternatives for the last two years.

Her paper bin liner can be folded from newspaper into a bag-like shape within a minute. She uses the liners for dry rubbish and reuses plastics like food packaging for wet waste to avoid spillage and pests in the rubbish chute.

The kindergarten teacher encourages her students to segregate waste into recyclables, wet and dry waste.

On folding newspaper bin liners, she said: “It’s like origami, it’s a form of therapy for kids.” This method saved multiple plastic bags in eight classrooms in her school, where cleaners previously changed plastic bin liners daily.

Segregating rubbish for composting or recycling is also important to Mrs Srivatsan.

At home, vegetable scraps are composted and used in her Housing Board corridor garden of sage, basil and other ornamental plants. “I’m so proud and happy that for the past 15 years, my kitchen waste has not gone to the trash,” said the 59-year-old mother of two.

She diligently maintains her compost by aerating the bin weekly, ensuring the dry and wet ratio is balanced, and adding yoghurt that contains bacteria necessary for decomposition.

Both her bins in the common HDB corridor do not produce smells that often come with decaying matter.

Apart from the Global Indian International School in Punggol where she teaches, Mrs Srivatsan provides composting know-how in workshops, and advocates with Plastic-Lite SG to engage shoppers to use plastic bags less often.

Before living in Singapore for the last 15 years, she learnt the value of conserving resources as a child when she helped her father in his farm in India.

“I knew the hardship of what it takes to grow food, not everyone does. I have personal experience so I know that it’s not easy. Those values were inculcated in me without my parents telling me,” she said.

“It’s not individual effort,” added Mrs Srivatsan about efforts to raise environmental awareness and make a difference in Singapore. She believes that both community and family can influence the individual towards creating a greener country.

“Individual families have to take it up as an onus on them to inculcate those values in their family.”