Ex-teacher from top school showed his student porn, suggested he stimulate himself to de-stress

SINGAPORE - When a teacher heard that his student was engaging in self-harm to cope with stress, he suggested that the student sexually stimulate himself instead.

The teacher, who was employed at one of Singapore’s top schools, showed the then 17-year-old boy pornographic videos.

On Tuesday, the 49-year-old man pleaded guilty to one charge of showing sexual videos to the teen.

The teacher and the victim, who is now 19, cannot be named due to a gag order.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Yvonne Poon said the teacher had taught for over 22 years and was the boy’s civics tutor and form teacher at the time of the offence.

On Jan 28, 2021, the victim’s mother e-mailed the accused and told him that her son had thoughts of skipping school as he felt ostracised and had no purpose in life.

The teacher then called the mother and said he had been intending to speak with her son as he was falling behind on his schoolwork. He also said he will find the right time to talk to him.

On the same day, he took the boy aside after class. He told the teacher he had been having negative thoughts and that he had engaged in self-harm to cope with his emotions.

After they talked for an hour, the teacher gave his personal telephone number to the boy and asked him to save it under a different name as their conversation was “not exactly legit”.

He told the boy to contact him if he needed someone to talk to, or if he had thoughts of self-harm. When the boy returned home that day, he told his mother that his teacher had spoken to him and expressed his surprise and gratitude that an adult could understand him so well.

On Feb 2, the teacher gave the boy a self-help book and asked him why he needed to self-harm.

When the boy said he needed a coping mechanism for his emotions, the teacher said, “males of this age have only two ways to de-stress: medication and (stimulating oneself)“.