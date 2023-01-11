Teacher arrested under ISA; first public servant detained for terror-related offences in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A 38-year-old Ministry of Education (MOE) teacher has been detained for planning to travel to Palestine and engage in armed jihad.

Mohamed Khairul Riduan Mohamed Sarip was arrested in October 2022 under the Internal Security Act, said the Internal Security Department (ISD) on Wednesday. He was influenced by radical videos online, including the teachings of foreign preachers.

He is the first public servant to have been investigated for terrorism-related offences, Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam said on Wednesday.

“We’ve made clear our policy that if you think of going abroad to fight for any cause, we’ll arrest you and we have a zero-tolerance approach,” he said. “We have arrested others who have similarly thought of going to fight.”

ISD said in a statement that Khairul, who is Singaporean, was ready to travel to Gaza, Palestine to carry out armed violence. To avoid detection, he had planned to pretend he was rendering humanitarian aid.

Khairul intended to join Hamas and its military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades (AQB), and take part in armed combat against the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), it added.

He was willing to abide by any instructions given by Hamas, including taking part in armed combat, kidnapping, and even executing prisoners of war. He was confident of applying the weapons-handling skills and fieldcraft acquired during his National Service, which he served from 2004 to 2006, to engage in armed combat, said ISD.

“Khairul was certain that he would achieve martyrdom if he were to die while performing armed jihad,” said ISD.

He was willing to provide medical aid to Hamas and AQB soldiers using the basic first-aid skills he had acquired. He also attempted to learn Arabic to communicate with Hamas and AQB soldiers when in Gaza.

“He believed that Hamas and AQB were the legitimate defenders of the Palestinians and that their acts of violence against the IDF were justified in Islam,” said ISD.

ISD said Khairul also considered being a spokesman and international recruiter for Hamas, and was prepared to facilitate the travel of any individuals interested in joining the armed conflict.

“He believed that it was his religious obligation to ‘spread the truth’ about the conflict, and intended to report on the situation in Gaza if he managed to travel there,” said ISD. “He was convinced that providing first-hand updates of the conflict on social media would increase the credibility of his postings and encourage others to join Hamas.”