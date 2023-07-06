Taylor Swift fans queueing for tickets told to leave SingPost outlets inside malls when they close

SINGAPORE – Fans of American singer Taylor Swift who had been queueing at SingPost outlets inside malls were told on Thursday they had to leave when the premises close.

At Woodlands Civic Centre, a queue formed outside the mall after those queueing inside were told by SingPost staff to leave.

At about 8pm, there were about 40 people queueing outside the mall.

Two students queuing at Hougang Mall said SingPost staff told them that when the mall closes, security guards would get them to queue outside the building.

At Northpoint City in Yishun, SingPost staff said members of the public had been asking about buying concert tickets.

The SingPost staff said they told them that they would have to leave the mall when it closed at night. There were no queues outside the mall at 7.30pm on Thursday.

This was hours before Swift’s concert tickets go on general sale at noon on Friday.

Hundreds of fans have been queueing at SingPost outlets islandwide since Wednesday afternoon.