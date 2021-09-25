Taxis and private-hire cars allowed only two passengers from Monday

SINGAPORE - A two-passenger limit for taxi and private-hire cars will be reintroduced in line with updated restrictions as Singapore enters into a stabilisation phase from Sept 27 to Oct 24 to bring down the surge in Covid-19 cases.

At the same time, carpooling services will also be suspended.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Saturday (Sept 25) that the measures are meant to minimise interaction between people of different households, to reduce the risk of Covid-19 transmission while commuting.

This comes a day after the multi-ministry task force on Covid-19 announced tighter restrictions on Friday to curb daily Covid-19 cases that have gone past 1500 in recent days. Among other things, people will once again be allowed to gather only in groups of two, down from five.

The passenger-limit for taxis and private-hire cars applies to passengers from different households who are travelling together.

Those from the same household, such as a parent with two children, will still be allowed to travel with more than two passengers, said the LTA.

Carpooling services that will be suspended include those matched by licensed ride-hail platforms such as GrabHitch and RydePool.

Meanwhile, carpooling trips which do not involve payment, such as those between families, friends or colleagues, are allowed, subject to the two-person limit.

The LTA said: "All passengers are reminded that it continues to be mandatory for everyone to wear masks at all times. Taxi and private-hire car drivers should decline to fetch passengers who do not wear masks."