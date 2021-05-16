Taxis, private-hire cars can take more than two passengers only if from same household starting May 16

SINGAPORE - Commercial car-pooling services will cease, and taxis and private-hire cars can take more than two passengers only if they are all from the same household.

These are some of the measures that have been implemented for this period of heightened alert from Sunday (May 16) to June 13, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

In a statement, the agency said these measures are "to minimise the interaction and the risk of Covid-19 transmission across different households when commuting".

The updated Covid-19 restrictions on group sizes that will apply to taxis and private-hire cars mean that passengers from different households have to keep to the two-passenger limit.

However, more than two passengers can travel together in a taxi or private-hire car if they all live in the same household. For instance, a parent can travel with his or her two children if they live together.

Reminding drivers and passengers to wear their masks at all times, the LTA said: "Taxi and private-hire drivers should decline to fetch passengers who do not wear masks."

During the heightened alert period, the agency will also disallow all forms of commercial car-pooling services such as GrabHitch and RydePool, which involve drivers receiving payment for ferrying passengers while en-route to their destination. Licensed car-pooling operators have accordingly suspended these services from their platforms.

LTA said non-commercial car-pooling trips are only permitted among friends or colleagues if the prevailing permissible group size of two people is adhered to. For example, if a group of colleagues is travelling together, they must split into groups of not more than two.

"We strongly encourage commuters to use public transport, taxis and private-hire cars booked through their respective ride-hail applications," said LTA, calling on the public to report individuals offering illegal car-pooling services through its OneMotoring portal.

The agency reminded all commuters to keep their masks on at all times, whether they are taking the trains, buses, taxis or private-hire cars. Those who are unwell should also see a doctor.

"When travelling on public transport, commuters should try to spread themselves out or travel off-peak periods where possible. They should also continue to adhere to the prevailing safe management measures such as maintaining good personal hygiene and refraining from talking," it added.