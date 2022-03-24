Taxi overturns in Clementi, driver taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A loud crash startled Madam Chua as she was cleaning the Food Loft coffeeshop at Block 431 Clementi Avenue 3 on Thursday (March 24) at about 11am.

She saw that a taxi had somehow landed on its roof in the middle of the road across from the coffeeshop where she works, and smoke was rising from it.

A white car with its rear dented had stopped a few metres in front of the taxi.

The 55-year-old, who declined to give her full name, told The Straits Times in Mandarin: "I was afraid the taxi would burst into flames."

"I saw the taxi driver climbing out of the car, and the driver of the white car helping him."

The police and an ambulance arrived about 10 minutes later, she said.

Mr Steve Wen, 48, who owns the chicken rice stall at the same coffeeshop, said he wanted to help the taxi driver but saw a few passersby rushing over to the site.

He said in Mandarin: "I was also concerned that there were passengers in the taxi."