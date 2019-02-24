Taxi mounts Orchard Road pavement after early morning accident

SINGAPORE - An accident between two taxis left one of the vehicles on a pavement in Orchard Road on Sunday morning (Feb 24).

The police were alerted to the accident between the two taxis along Orchard Road towards Bras Basah Road at 6.46am.

A taxi passenger refused to be taken to hospital, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that the man had suffered minor injuries.

Footage of the aftermath showed a Silvercab stuck between bushes and on a pavement outside the Starbucks outlet at Wheelock Place, near the junction of Orchard Road and Angullia Park.

The back of the vehicle can be seen facing the main road.

The video also showed an ambulance and a few police bikes near the scene.

The police are investigating the accident.