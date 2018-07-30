Taxi hits pedestrian after running red light in Penang Road

SINGAPORE - A woman was injured after she was hit by a taxi while crossing the road in Penang Road on Monday afternoon (July 30).

Dashcam footage uploaded online showed the cabby running a red light before colliding with the pedestrian.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a taxi and a pedestrian in Penang Road towards Somerset Road at 12.26pm.

The woman, a 35-year-old pedestrian, was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital by a Singapore Civil Defence Force ambulance.

In a dashcam video uploaded to Facebook group SG Road Sense by user Alex Soo, a yellow taxi is seen exiting Fort Canning Tunnel and joining Penang Road.

At a pedestrian crossing near the Dhoby Ghaut Station bus stop, the taxi veers slightly to the right and drives between two lanes, before running the red light and colliding with a female pedestrian, who is running across the road in the rain with another man.

The woman is flung into the air by the impact, before landing on the road.

The man is also seen kicking the taxi in anger immediately after the collision.

A passer-by and a passenger in the taxi are seen attending to the injured woman moments later.

The Straits Times has contacted transport company ComfortDelGro for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.