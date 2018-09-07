Taxi goes up in flames along Bendemeer Road, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A taxi went up in flames in Bendemeer Road on Thursday afternoon (Sept 6).

In a video posted on Facebook, the entirety of the front part of what appears to be a ComfortDelGro taxi is engulfed by a blaze.

Thick smoke can be seen billowing and streaming away in large quantities from the vehicle.

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they responded to a vehicle fire near 1500 Bendemeer Road at about 1.55pm.

A water jet was used to extinguish the fire and no injuries were reported, SCDF said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.