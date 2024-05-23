Taxi ends up on bonnet of car after multi-vehicle collision on PIE; 3 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - Three people were taken to the hospital following a chain collision on the PIE early on May 22.

The police said they were alerted to the accident, which involved three cars and a taxi, on PIE towards Changi Airport at 1.55am.

A 54-year-old male car driver, a 63-year-old male taxi driver and his 40-year-old male passenger were conscious when they were taken to the hospital, they added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said the three were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Photos of the aftermath of the accident posted on Facebook group “Singapore roads accident.com” show a Comfort Delgro taxi caught between a dark-coloured sedan and a light-coloured car.

The dark-coloured sedan appears to have been rear-ended by the taxi, whose rear half is resting on the bonnet of the car behind it.

In a video of the incident, posted by user Shafie Sham in the comment section of the post, the two right-most lanes of the three-lane expressway are seen to be closed off. At least one ambulance can be seen in the video.