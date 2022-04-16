Taxi drivers say they report only serious abuse cases

SINGAPORE - In his 25 years of driving cabs, 70-year-old Jarry Pang said the closest he has come to a passenger assaulting him was in 2019.

It was when he did not take the preferred route his passengers had suggested.

One of the passengers, who was in his late 40s, started hurling vulgarities at Mr Pang and had to be restrained by his friends.

"When you show anger, the passenger grows more agitated, so we just try to calm ourselves down and bear with it."

He added: "You always meet these kinds of people on the job, You can't anticipate which passengers you'll get. So we must face it, and not get emotional."

Taxi driver Sam Tay, 56, said verbal abuse is more common than physical violence.

"You get called names, and over time, it makes me very angry. But if I lash out and the passenger complains, I'm in the wrong."

As a result, some do not report such incidents.

Taxi driver Robert Yeo, 62, said: "We really don't report the smaller cases. We'll do it when it's serious, like if people get injured, but otherwise it's a waste of time and energy to complain about things like someone swearing at you.

"It's time you could be out there ferrying passengers."

The law does protect taxi drivers, even from verbal abuse.

Last August, a 48-year-old man was sentenced to a week and 10 days' jail for harassment after he hurled vulgarities and racially charged slurs at a taxi driver.

The Straits Times spoke to 11 taxi drivers, and they all said they have been subjected to verbal abuse.

Most say they experience it "a couple of times a month", while one driver said it is a once-a-week occurrence.

And assaults do occur.