Taxi driver taken to NUH after four-car accident outside Gleneagles Hospital entrance

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was taken to National University Hospital (NUH) after an accident outside the entrance of Gleneagles Hospital.

The police said they were alerted to the incident, which took place along the Gleneagles Hospital service road, at 11.21am. Two cars and two taxis were involved in the accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that one person was taken to NUH in a conscious state.

The Straits Times understands that this person was the driver of one of the taxis.

The accident reportedly took place when one of the taxi drivers attempted to drop off a passenger at the hospital. Instead of stepping on the brake pedal, the driver accidentally stepped on the accelerator.

This caused the taxi to suddenly surge forward and hit a car that was parked on its right.

After hitting the car, the taxi continued to move forward and collided with a car that was entering the service road of the hospital, as well as another car that was exiting the service road.

It is understood that all those who were injured were attended to by staff from the accident and emergency department of Gleneagles Hospital. Their injuries are believed to be minor.

However, as SCDF ambulances take patients only to restructured public hospitals, the taxi driver who needed further medical attention was taken to NUH.

Police investigations are ongoing.