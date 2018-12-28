Taxi driver injured after accident involving 2 cabs in Taman Jurong

SINGAPORE - A 55-year-old taxi driver suffered injuries to his ankle after he was involved in an accident with another taxi driver in Taman Jurong in the wee hours of Friday (Dec 28).

The police were alerted to the accident between the two taxis in Corporation Road, in the direction of Yung Ho Road, at 12.49am.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that one of the drivers was taken to the National University Hospital. The police said he was conscious at the time.

The Straits Times understands that the driver hurt his ankle.

It is believed that the injured driver was behind the wheel of the Trans-Cab taxi, which was travelling on the left of two lanes when an SMRT taxi attempted to overtake it from the right.

However, both taxis came too close to each other, and later mounted the kerb.

It is unclear how the Trans-Cab driver got hurt. Police are investigating the accident.

ST has contacted SMRT and Trans-Cab for more information.