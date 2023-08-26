Taxi driver injured in accident involving sports car

SINGAPORE – A taxi driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle was involved in a collision with a sports car on Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) on Saturday morning.

The police said they were alerted to the accident on the AYE towards Marina Coastal Expressway at about 9.20am.

A 30-second video circulating in online chat groups shows motorists avoiding debris, including a wheel, scattered across all four lanes of a viaduct.

A taxi is stopped in the leftmost lane and its rear seems to be damaged.

Farther up ahead, a black sports car is seen in the rightmost lane, with damage to its front and left side.

A 56-year-old taxi driver was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

A 41-year-old male car driver refused to be taken to hospital and is assisting police with investigations.