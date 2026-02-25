Taxi driver dismissed after two separate incidents of cab moving with door open

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

A yellow cab seen moving with an open door in a video posted online on Feb 24.

SINGAPORE – A taxi driver has been dismissed by ComfortDelGro after two videos of a cab moving with an open door emerged on social media .

In a media reply, a spokesperson for the transport operator said: “We are aware of the two incidents involving the same vehicle and the driver is no longer with the company.

“Safety is our absolute priority and we do not tolerate breaches of our safety protocols.”

The most recent video, posted on the SGRV Admin Facebook page on Feb 24, shows a yellow cab with a door on the driver’s side open as it moves on a road flanked by landed properties.

According to the post, the incident took place in Jalan Ismail in Kembangan at around 6pm on Feb 24.

Another video , also posted on the same Facebook page, shows a taxi with the same licence plate travelling on the rightmost lane of a road, also with a door on the driver’s side open.

The video was taken in Bartley Road East on Feb 19, according to the caption accompanying the post.

It is not clear if there were any passengers in the taxi during both incidents.