Taxi driver, 59, taken to hospital after accident with Mini Cooper leaves vehicle in flames

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver was taken to hospital late on Friday night (Nov 9) after an accident with a Mini Cooper set his car on fire.

The police were alerted to the accident between a car and a taxi at the junction of North Buona Vista Road and Holland Road at 11.30pm.

Separately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told ST that it responded to a vehicle fire at the junction of the two roads at about 11.40pm.

It added that the fire was extinguished using a hose reel jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

The Straits Times understands that the driver of the black Mini Cooper made a right turn while the taxi driver drove his vehicle straight ahead, leading to a collision in the middle of the junction.

Photos show the left window of the Mini Cooper completely smashed with glass littering the floor. The hood of the taxi appears badly burnt and damaged.

Police and SCDF officers can also be seen at the scene.



The 59-year-old taxi driver was conscious when taken to the National University Hospital, the police added.

ST understands the man suffered abrasions, while the other driver did not have any injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.