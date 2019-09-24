Taxi driver, 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident in Chinatown

SINGAPORE - A taxi driver and his two passengers were taken to hospital after they were involved in an accident in Chinatown.

Police were alerted to an accident at the junction of Eu Tong Sen Street and Upper Cross Street involving a taxi and a car on Tuesday (Sept 24) at about 3.45am.

A 62-year-old taxi driver, and two passengers, aged 27 and 29, were conscious when they were taken to Singapore General Hospital.

The police are investigating the accident.

Photos of the accident on Facebook group Singapore Roads Accident show the wreckage of a ComfortDelGro cab, which crashed into a lamp post, and a white convertible.

In response to media queries, ComfortDelGro’s group chief corporate communications officer Tammy Tan said that the company is in touch with the cabby and passengers.

One passenger has been discharged from hospital, while the taxi driver and the other passenger are still under observation, she said.

“We will continue to assist them while assisting the police in their investigations,” said Ms Tan.