Taxi catches fire in Sin Ming, no injuries reported

SINGAPORE - A ComfortDelGro cab caught fire in Sin Ming on Friday morning (Dec 6).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) responded to the fire at the junction of Bright Hill Road and Sin Ming Avenue around 9.10am.

Thick smoke could be seen billowing from the cab, based on images taken by an eyewitness.

The fire involved the engine compartment of the cab and was extinguished by firefighters with one water jet. Vehicles from both sides of the road were stopped while the fire was put out.

SCDF said that there were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is under investigation.