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Taxi catches fire in Ang Mo Kio accident; cabby, passenger hurt

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A taxi crashed into a tree during the accident.

A taxi crashed into a tree during the accident. SCDF said the vehicle was on fire when its officers arrived on the scene.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM SINGAPURA CHANNEL/FACEBOOK

Ann Chen

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SINGAPORE – A cabby and his passenger were taken to hospital after an accident in Ang Mo Kio on the afternoon of May 30 left the taxi on fire.

In a response to media queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they were alerted to the accident at the junction of Yio Chu Kang Road and Hougang Avenue 2 at around 3.50pm that day.

A car was on fire when it arrived, SCDF said, adding that its officers extinguished the fire with a water jet.

The police said a 68-year-old male taxi driver and his 58-year-old female passenger were taken conscious to hospital. SCDF said they were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

In a video taken of the accident site posted on Facebook page Singapore Incidents, a yellow taxi appears to have crashed into a tree planted on the central divider.

White smoke can be seen from under the engine’s hood.

Photos of the accident site posted on Facebook page Singapura Channel show the taxi’s engine hood missing, with its engine compartment exposed. The vehicle’s bumper appears deformed.

The Straits Times has contacted ComfortDelGro for more information.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More on this topic
Man taken to hospital unconscious after minibus crashes, knocks over lamp post in Bukit Batok
Car catches fire in Ang Mo Kio; no injuries reported
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Singapore

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Accidents - traffic

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.