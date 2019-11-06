Taxi and car collide in Raffles Place; 62-year-old cabby taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - An accident in the Central Business District between a taxi and a car on Wednesday morning (Nov 6) has lodged both vehicles in front of the AIA Tower near Raffles Place MRT station, with the car lying on its side.

The police said the taxi driver, a 62-year-old man, was conscious when taken to the Singapore General Hospital.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said its paramedics attended to the male car driver and he refused further medical help.

The Straits Times understands that injuries to both men were not serious.

The accident happened in Robinson Road at 10.05am. Photos of the aftermath quickly made the rounds online, with some netizens commenting that the scene looked like it was straight out of a Jackie Chan action movie set.

In a photo of the incident circulating on Facebook, a silver car is seen lying on its right side after the collision, while a man in yellow shoes sits on the side of the car.

A security officer beckons to him from the road.

The blue taxi is seen with its airbags deployed. The collision also caused some tiles from the building to be dislodged.

Police said they are investigating the accident.