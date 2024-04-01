Taugeh cake, invisible furniture, police on horseback: Did you fall for these April Fool’s pranks?

SINGAPORE – Exotic cuisine can be been found more frequently in Singapore hawker centres these days, but have you heard of a “sponge” cake that looks like something from your kitchen sink?

The unusual dish is a prank by a restaurant at Changi Airport as part of April Fool’s Day, which falls on April 1, just one of many shared by eateries and brands on social media.

Here are some practical jokes that caught our eye. Did you fall for any of them?

1. Invisible furniture

Furniture giant Ikea introduced ‘INVSBAL’, an invisible collection featuring see-through products.

The range features a see-through laundry basket, clear shoe racks and transparent photo frame – as “photographed” by the furniture maker on its social media – with each item priced at $1.04.

To further engage Singaporeans, Ikea created a trend on Instagram stories, inviting people to snap photos of, and share, their own INVSBAL collections at home.

The posts that have been put up suggest that many in Singapore already own items in the “new” collection at home – and for quite some time!