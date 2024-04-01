Taugeh cake, invisible furniture, police on horseback: Did you fall for these April Fool’s pranks?

SINGAPORE – Exotic cuisine can be been found more frequently in Singapore hawker centres these days, but have you heard of a “sponge” cake that looks like something from your kitchen sink?
The unusual dish is a prank by a restaurant at Changi Airport as part of April Fool’s Day, which falls on April 1, just one of many shared by eateries and brands on social media.
Here are some practical jokes that caught our eye. Did you fall for any of them?
1. Invisible furniture
Furniture giant Ikea introduced ‘INVSBAL’, an invisible collection featuring see-through products.
The range features a see-through laundry basket, clear shoe racks and transparent photo frame – as “photographed” by the furniture maker on its social media – with each item priced at $1.04.
To further engage Singaporeans, Ikea created a trend on Instagram stories, inviting people to snap photos of, and share, their own INVSBAL collections at home.
The posts that have been put up suggest that many in Singapore already own items in the “new” collection at home – and for quite some time!
2. Stylishly ‘stained’ socks
Singaporeans love our local “sock” coffee and tea – where the hot beverages are put through a sock-like strainer – but have you heard of coffee socks?
Heavenly Wang Cafe announced a new sock collection called “teh dye socks”, inspired by kopi and teh stains that many are accustomed to.
The cafe even urged its customers to bring their own socks to any of its 30-plus locations to have them customised.
They came clean on their prank fairly quickly, in the comments section of its post. But I wish they hadn’t because I want those socks. :(
3. Taugeh ‘icing’ on a cake
Vegetables such as asparagus, taugeh (bean sprouts), peas and carrot cakes are up for grabs at Bakers’ Brew Studio, which announced an April Fool’s customised collection.
This one is for real though, with the line of cakes launched on March 27, and billed by the bakery as the “ultimate April Fool’s gag to pull on your pals”.
The customised cakes can be ordered on the bakery’s website, with prices starting from $108.
This is not the first time the bakery has received orders for wacky cakes. Anyone fancy a Salonpas, ramen or chicken nugget cake?
4. A sponge cake to clean your palate
Another culinary creation that has surprised some people by being genuine, is a sponge cake, offered by Kantin restaurant at Jewel Changi Airport, that resembles a (very) realistic-looking scrub sponge.
The “sponge” is made out of a lemon butter cake with English orange marmalade and topped with lemon foam to replicate soapy suds.
If you want to add more “dishwashing liquid” to the cake, which costs $18 each, you can request a soap bottle, which is filled with pandan and lime syrup. Yummy!
5. Police horsing around?
Residents may have done a double take when the Neighbourhood Police Centre (NPC) in Marine Parade posted that they would be introducing a “pioneering Horseback Patrol Unit” from April.
A photo of an officer and her elegant equine partner accompanied the post on their Facebook page, with the police noting that the move would blend “tradition with modern community policing practices”.
The NPC, however, ended the post by saying they were just having a little bit of fun, while taking the opportunity to remind Singaporeans to stay vigilant.