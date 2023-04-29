Tattoo removals subsidised for young people finding work or trying to stay in school

SINGAPORE – Two years ago, secondary school student Muhammad Dani decided on impulse to get his wrist and calf tattooed at a friend’s house, a decision he later regretted.

“I made the wrong decisions and followed through with my desire, when I saw a group of friends having tattoos. Without giving it a second thought, I decided to have tattoos as well,” said the 15-year-old.

The tattoos were in violation of his school’s code of conduct. Students who violate the code are subject to disciplinary measures, including suspension.

Looking for a way to help Dani remove the tattoos and complete his education, school student welfare officer Edwin Lim told Dani about a tattoo removal programme run by the National Skin Centre (NSC) and supported by its Health Fund (NSCHF).

The school said it would continue to allow Dani to attend school if he committed to removing his tattoos and concealing them in the meantime.

The tattoo removal scheme started in 2019 with the collaboration of the Ministry of Education.

It received referrals from family service centres, youth centres, and agencies that run programmes for at-risk youth and young offenders under 21 who had committed minor offences.

In September 2022, NSC expanded the scheme to include those in juvenile homes.

NSCHF chairman Eunice Tay said the scheme arose from “a deep concern for students who may have been wrongly advised to undergo tattooing, which may be potentially detrimental to their future careers”.

Costly tattoo removal at private clinics could discourage parents and students from deciding to remove the tattoo, she added.

Under the NSC programme, cumulative costs below $1,200 are fully subsidised. Beyond the cap, patients co-pay 10 per cent, a nominal sum meant to ensure commitment to the programme.

The general cost of each tattoo removal session ranges from $300 to $500.

Dr Suzanne Cheng, a consultant at NSC, said the average number of sessions required ranges from five to 10.

Each session is spaced about two months apart, meaning that fully removing a tattoo could take about a year at least.

The number of sessions required depends on several factors, including tattoo colour, how long the tattoo has been there, and whether it was done by a professional or an amateur.

Black and blue-black tattoos respond best to laser removal, followed by green, red, orange, yellow and white ones, said Dr Cheng.

Longstanding tattoos are harder to remove. Professional tattoos also tend to be deeper in the skin and darker, and hence need more laser sessions, she added.