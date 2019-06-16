Tasty treats and cultural high notes at 'kampung' carnival to mark Hari Raya Aidilfitri

SINGAPORE - Festive fun and cultural treats were on full display at Karnival Aidilfitri on Sunday (June 16), with everything from silat tanding and dikir barat performances to satay and lontong booths and batik fan-making.

The event at Marquee @ N6 Park in Hougang attracted around 2,000 residents of different races who made short work of the spread of Malay delicacies laid on.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong got into the festive spirit too as he joined residents in picking up the angklung, a traditional musical instrument, to play tunes of Chan Mali Chan and Rasa Sayang.

Mr Lee, who is also grassroots adviser of Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC, greeted residents in Malay and wished them a happy Hari Raya Aidilfitri. He also thanked those from the Merdeka Generation in particular for their contributions to the nation.

"We feel joy because we not just celebrate Hari Raya but because we get to celebrate it in Singapore with various races. The Chinese, Malays, Indians and the rest," he noted.

Mr Lee also thanked the various community clubs for strengthening the relationships between the authorities and residents in Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC.

The inaugural carnival, which is part of Hari Raya celebrations organised by the Malay Activity Executive Committees from the various community clubs in Ang Mo Kio GRC and Sengkang West SMC, is a departure from the sit-down lunches and dinners of previous years.

Related Story Muslims urged to keep building strong ties with others

The committee wanted residents to get up close and personal with Malay culture.

Madam Noriani Osman, the carnival's organising chairman, said: "We wanted to do something different this year, as we wanted all residents, and not just the Malay/Muslims, to come together and interact with each other as we celebrate Hari Raya as one big community.

"We wanted to re-create a kampung atmosphere while strengthening ties not just within the Malay community, but with residents of all races."