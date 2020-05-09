Taste of home for Bangladeshi workers as they break fast

Bangladeshi workers in the Westlite Juniper dormitory in Mandai were able to break fast to the taste of home yesterday, thanks to snack packages from the Bangladesh High Commission.

Around 450 workers received mango juice and traditional Bangladeshi snacks, like puffed rice and toasted biscuits, in the first mass distribution event of its kind organised by the High Commission.

High Commissioner Md Mustafizur Rahman said the snacks provided are typically eaten by Bangladeshis when breaking fast, and workers have told them that they missed such food.

Along with Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Mustafizur distributed the packages to the workers yesterday and took turns addressing them to explain the rationale behind the circuit breaker measures and to reassure them that their needs are being looked into.

Mr Mustafizur told The Straits Times that many back home in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh, have been asking why migrant workers have been so affected by the virus in Singapore.

He has informed them that the Singapore authorities will look into it.

"Right now, what is most important is to see that the infected people are treated and get well, so they can go back to their jobs as soon as possible," said Mr Mustafizur.

He added that he was thankful for the repeated assurances by the authorities here that workers will get their salaries, be fairly treated and not be discriminated against in any way.

The High Commission has plans to distribute snack packages to Bangladeshi workers in all dormitories. It has also included dried food items like sugar, noodles and dates in these packages.

Packages have also been distributed to smaller groups of Bangladeshi workers living outside dorms, who have called the High Commission for help in obtaining the items.

Bangladeshi worker Reaz Ahmed, 30, said he was happy to have received the package and thankful that both the High Commission and the Singapore authorities are taking care of him and his fellow compatriots.

The High Commission will also distribute some of these packages through the Migrant Workers' Centre from Monday.

Added Mr Mustafizur: "It is a fight and we are all fighting in it together."