Task force's work won't be affected even if Cabinet portfolios change: Gan

The work of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19 will not be affected, even if portfolios were to change in the upcoming Cabinet reshuffle, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong stressed yesterday.

He told a virtual press conference there will also be continuity in the task force's leadership.

"We want to make sure the work of the (task force) is not slackened as a result of a change in portfolio or a change of Cabinet positions," he added.

Mr Gan, who co-chairs the task force with National Development Minister Lawrence Wong, was responding to a question on whether they will still lead it if they take on different portfolios.

He said it is a pre-emptive question which he is unable to answer as the Cabinet line-up has not been announced. However, he pointed out that "whatever it is, the task force's work will continue, whether it is the same minister or there will be new ministers that will be taking over".

Mr Gan assured Singaporeans that it will continue to double its efforts to test and clear all foreign workers staying in dormitories of Covid-19, which could be done possibly before the middle of next month, and step up community surveillance and proactive screening to manage the coronavirus situation.

"We will continue to work with Singaporeans to ensure safe distancing measures are in place," he added.