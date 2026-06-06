Tanzania-registered container vessel sinks off Batam

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The Maritime Port Authority (MPA) said the incident happened at 10.30pm, and all nine crew members were safely rescued by the Indonesian authorities.

SINGAPORE – A Tanzania-registered container vessel, Golden Star 1, sank off the Indonesian island of Batam on the night of June 5.

In a statement released on June 6, the Maritime Port Authority (MPA) said the incident happened 6km off Batam at 10.30pm, and all nine crew members were safely rescued by the Indonesian authorities.

The vessel reportedly took on water and subsequently sank, MPA said.

MPA also said it is issuing navigational broadcasts advising vessels to exercise caution when transiting the area, and to report any sighting of containers adrift.

The port authority said vessel traffic in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore remains unaffected, and there are currently no reports of oil pollution in Singapore waters.

MPA has informed the Indonesian authorities and is monitoring the situation.

According to Indonesian news agency Antara, the vessel was carrying 107 containers.

The crew were initially taken to Bintang 99 Pier located in the district of Batu Ampar to undergo a health check by the local quarantine centre, Antara reported, citing the head of the Batam Special Harbormaster and Port Authority Office (KSOP).

They were then transferred to the Riau Islands Police Bhayangkara Hospital for further medical examination, the news agency reported.



Antara said the Batam Vessel Traffic Service is broadcasting navigation warnings periodically to ensure shipping safety around the incident’s location.

KSOP told Antara that the relevant authorities are investigating the cause of the sinking and the impact this incident could have on shipping and the maritime environment.

The Straits Times has reached out to MPA for more information.