Tanker driver dies after 5-vehicle collision at Choa Chu Kang; two taken to hospital

SINGAPORE - A man died while two others were taken to the hospital, following a five-vehicle collision at Choa Chu Kang on Jan 29 afternoon.

When contacted, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the accident along Choa Chu Kang Way at about 2pm. The accident involved three heavy vehicles and two cars, the police added.

A man was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a road tanker – a lorry that can carry liquids in bulk – and was freed by SCDF officers with hydraulic rescue equipment. The man, 56, was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic.

Police investigations are ongoing, they added.

In videos uploaded to the SG Road Chat Telegram group, a stationary grey sedan is seen perpendicular to a blue lorry in the rightmost lane of the four-lane road. Beside the lorry is a concrete mixer truck rear-ended by a green military vehicle.