Tanjong Pagar crash: Woman conscious, out of ICU

The woman who tried to save her boyfriend and their friends in the fiery Tanjong Pagar crash is out of intensive care and is now conscious.

Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, has been moved to a high dependency ward and is in a stable condition, said a spokesman for Singapore General Hospital (SGH) in an update yesterday.

The Straits Times understands her family, originally from Johor, is by her side at SGH.

Ms Oh fought for her life in the intensive care unit (ICU) for about 10 days, having suffered severe burns on about 80 per cent of her body following the accident on Feb 13.

Her boyfriend, Mr Jonathan Long, 29, was driving the white BMW M4 coupe which slammed into a Tanjong Pagar shophouse at around 5.40am.

He was killed along with four others in the car - Mr Eugene Yap, 29; Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28; Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26; and Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29.

Ms Oh, a former Singapore Airlines (SIA) stewardess, had tried to save them from the car, which was engulfed in flames.

A video of the crash showed her sprinting straight into the inferno.

She was later taken conscious to SGH.

Mr Long and Ms Oh had recently applied for a Housing Board flat together.

In an interview with Shin Min Daily News, Mr Long's 62-year-old father said family members have kept Ms Oh in their thoughts even as they struggle to cope with the death of a loved one.

"I treat her as my own daughter and I hope that she will be safe," he said. "She is really a very good girl, and we will do our best to take care of her."

Ms Oh, who was born in Malaysia, began singing at getai shows at the age of 16 and was a polytechnic student in Singapore.

In a 2013 interview with ST when she was a student, she said she performed at getai shows to earn money for school fees to lighten her father's financial burden.

Getai organiser Aaron Tan, 45, had in an earlier interview described Ms Oh as a quiet and petite person who appeared to be timid, but was actually very independent and had a big heart.

Speaking to ST yesterday, he said he hopes to speak to her after she recovers.

He said: "I just want to tell her to stay strong, so she can face everything now that she is conscious."

Ms Vincy Lee, 26, an SIA stewardess, said many of Ms Oh's former colleagues are thinking of her.

"She has always been a positive person, encouraging and looking out for us, telling us about part-time jobs available during this pandemic," she said.

"We hope she will remain positive despite everything she is facing now, and we want her to know that there are many people who love and care for her that she can reach out to."

She added: "Raybe, we'll always be here for you. You are very brave, so please stay strong."