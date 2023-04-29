Tanjong Katong Primary School, Dunman High School win National Chinese Challenge

SINGAPORE - Tanjong Katong Primary School and Dunman High School have emerged champions of an annual competition to promote Chinese culture and cultivate an interest in learning the language

Organised by SPH Media Trust’s Chinese Media Group and Nanyang Girls’ High School, this year’s National Chinese Challenge had 1,500 students from primary and secondary schools participate in its preliminary round that was held at the end of March.

This is the 10th year of the competition.

Saturday’s finals, held at CapitaLand Mall’s Bugis+, was conducted in a game show format.

Raffles Girls’ Primary School, Rosyth School and Nan Hua Primary School came in second, third and fourth place in the primary category. For the secondary category, Raffles Girls School, Nanyang Girls’ High School and CHIJ St. Nicholas Girls’ School took second to fourth place.

Dunman High School’s Tai Yi-Hsuan, 16, said it was a surprise to win the contest.

“We’re very proud of ourselves... The competition was quite challenging but fun at the same time, because we learn a lot of new knowledge along the way,” said the Secondary 3 student. “We did a lot of research and our teachers gave us quizzes to see which parts we are weaker in.”

“I enjoy the Chinese language and it comes naturally to me... because I grew up speaking Mandarin in my family, and I use it every day with my parents, friends and teachers,” he added.