Tanglin Police Division commander to join Pofma Office in November

SINGAPORE - Three senior police officers will take up new roles after a change of command next month, including one who will join the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma) Office.

The police announced on Thursday (Oct 24) that Assistant Commissioner Chong Zunjie will step down as commander of Tanglin Police Division on Nov 1 to become cluster director for the Pofma Office, which comes under the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).

The Pofma Office is meant to support ministers with technical advice and help ensure the law against fake news is applied consistently.

AC Cheong Chee Ming, 50, who is the current commander of the Airport Police Division, will take over from AC Chong on the same day.

In a statement, police said AC Chong, 37, has served in the police force for 18 years and helmed the Tanglin division since Aug 13 last year.

As the division's commander, AC Chong oversaw major security operations and deployments, including the Asean Defence Ministers Meeting, the 33rd Asean Summit and this year's Shangri-La Dialogue.

He previously held several key appointments, including Head of Operations and Training of Clementi Police Division, Assistant Director of the Intelligence Doctrine and Development Division at Police Intelligence Department, and Deputy Commander of Ang Mo Kio Police Division.

"It has been a great honour and privilege to have been able to serve alongside all Tanglin Police Division officers, including Volunteer Special Constabulary officers and Police National Servicemen," said AC Chong in the statement.

"I wish officers in Tanglin Police Division all the best, and I am confident that the division will continue to do well under the new leadership of AC Cheong Chee Ming."

Meanwhile, AC Evon Ng, 47, who is currently the Deputy Commander of Public Transport Security Command, will take over from AC Cheong on Nov 4.