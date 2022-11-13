Tanah Merah MRT viaduct may be turned into elevated green corridor when decommissioned in 2026

SINGAPORE - The authorities here are studying whether a 1km section of rail viaduct near Tanah Merah MRT station – and the space below it – can be turned into a green corridor for walking and cycling.

The section of viaduct, which leads to Simei MRT station on the East-West Line (EWL), will become defunct in 2026 as it will be replaced by a new MRT track that will run parallel to it.

Instead of demolishing the viaduct, the idea is to convert the 1km stretch into a space for active mobility or a green corridor, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said in a Facebook post on Nov 3.

Concept art that Mr Iswaran shared in his post shows how it can be turned into an elevated walkway with plants growing on both sides, and on the pillars below. The artist’s impressions are reminiscent of the High Line – a 2.3km-long elevated public park in New York built on a disused freight rail line.

The images show sheltered seating areas on the repurposed viaduct and a ramp providing access from ground level.

Mr Iswaran said the idea to repurpose the viaduct came from feedback by residents in the neighbourhood, and there are plans to engage the public when more details are available.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) is working with the National Parks Board to study the feasibility of the plan and a tender for consultancy services has been called, he said.

According to government procurement website GeBiz, the LTA on Nov 3 put out a tender for advance architecture and engineering services for the repurposing of the MRT viaduct and its associated space, with a contract delivery date of March 28, 2025.

Mr Iswaran said: “We are always looking for innovative ways to make our transport infrastructure greener... We welcome more of such suggestions.”

The 1km section of viaduct being studied runs along Upper Changi Road East, roughly between Bedok Park Connector and ITE College East.

It is being made redundant because of the construction of a third platform on the north side of Tanah Merah station, and the construction of a fourth MRT track for trains travelling to Pasir Ris from Tuas Link.

There are currently two platforms and three tracks at Tanah Merah. The outer two tracks are used for regular EWL train service, while the middle track is for trains travelling to Expo and Changi Airport, and back.

The new platform will allow for two new middle tracks at Tanah Merah station for trains to and from the airport.