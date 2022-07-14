Tampines set to get another 8km of cycling paths

Tampines cyclists can look forward to another 8km of cycling paths under a new project that increases the length of such paths in the town to 30km by 2026.

The Land Transport Authority yesterday called for a tender for the expansion of Tampines' cycling paths, which will better connect places like Tampines Avenue 2 and Tampines Avenue 7 to hubs such as Tampines East MRT station and Tampines Mall.

The tender also includes an overhead cycling bridge to Pasir Ris and a cycling underpass to neighbouring Simei that will make the trips easier for cyclists, who currently have to push their bicycles over pedestrian bridges.

The project enhances the connectivity of a town that already boasts one of the most comprehensive and longest cycling networks in Singapore and which had been earmarked as the nation's second walking and cycling town in 2017, after Ang Mo Kio.

Currently, the town has 17km of cycling paths, 4km of which were launched in January this year connecting residents in Tampines Avenue 1, Tampines Avenue 4, Tampines Avenue 5 and Tampines Avenue 8.

Another 5km of cycling paths are currently being built and set to be finished in 2024, mostly around the central areas of Tampines Avenue 5, Tampines Street 12 and Tampines Street 21.

Mr Vareck Ng, a regular bicycle user in Tampines, started cycling in 2019 as the cycling paths are a great time saver, sometimes allowing him to get to places faster than if he used public transport.

He said the underpass to Simei might shave a few minutes off his trip as it would let him reach his destination without having to get off his bike, which he does now when crossing a pedestrian bridge over the Pan-Island Expressway.

"Because of the way the town is laid out, the areas where the cycling paths are built are sometimes exclusive to bike users, which makes them safe and comfortable," said the 20-year-old, who will enlist for national service in a few months.

He hoped the authorities will continue to improve the infrastructure in the area, taking cues from cycling-friendly places in other countries.

In the Netherlands and Australia, for example, vehicle speeds are kept in the 20kmh to 30kmh range on shared paths.

Mr Ng also suggested having a zebra crossing across the cycling path at bus stops to alert cyclists where pedestrians might be crossing.

Singapore plans to have 1,300km of cycling paths by 2030, up from the current 500km, in a push for a car-lite nation, supported by other initiatives to boost train and bus services.