Tampines Secondary looking into viral video of 2 students fighting in toilet

SINGAPORE - A video of two Tampines Secondary School students fighting in a toilet, believed to be in the school, has gone viral.

When contacted, the school said it was aware of the incident and is looking into the matter.

It added that it is working with the students involved.

The 48-second video which first surfaced on Reddit on Monday (May 6) shows two boys punching and wrestling with each other.

It is not known when the incident occurred.

One boy is not wearing a shirt while the other has on a red T-shirt with the words "Team Sirius". Sirius is one of four houses at Tampines Secondary School.

Surrounding the pair are at least eight other boys observing the fight.

Eventually, the shirtless boy backs his opponent into a corner, and stops when the onlookers tell him to do so.

Towards the end of the clip, the two boys hug each other.

The video was shared on online forum Reddit first by user Lord_Vile1 and later posted to the site's r/singapore thread at about 9.15am on Monday.

The two posts had a combined total of over 245 "upvotes" and 160 comments as at 1pm.